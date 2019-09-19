Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Lowered Its Holding by $301.59 Million; Sigma Planning Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $995,304; Share Price Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43B, down from 404.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 4.00 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY, INTESA SANPAOLO, BEST BIDDERS FOR INA: PM; 14/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 25 FROM EUR 23; 19/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $79 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Tracy Morgan Joined By Comedians, Actors, and Hollywood Execs for Comedy Show to Raise Funds for Brain Condition; 18/04/2018 – Financials Lower Despite Strong Morgan Stanley Earnings — Financials Roundup

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 14.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 2,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 15,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78 million, down from 18,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $286.05. About 6.61M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 68.11 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,714 shares to 307,325 shares, valued at $90.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.04 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.