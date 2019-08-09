Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Markston International Has Raised Position; Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Holder Curbstone Financial Management Decreased Its Stake by $504,320 as Stock Value Rose

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 213,191 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 205,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 527,391 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA MASM.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 163 FROM EUR 160; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Exec Dan Morgan Expected To Join Bills’ Front Office; 27/03/2018 – MICHELIN MICP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CO-APAC CEO CHRISTIANSON TALKS ON BTV; 24/04/2018 – CCI’s Singapore-based executive director of light ends leaving; 26/03/2018 – The tech giant is poised to grow its share of the public cloud market, which Morgan Stanley expects it to more than double in size to more than $250 billion; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Had Ceconomy at Equalweight; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S AL-KHUDAIRY AS MIDEAST ADVISER

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (GILD) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.93. About 474,418 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Company by 1,630 shares to 42,274 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 6,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,619 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).