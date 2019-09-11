Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Maltese Capital Management Upped Its Position; Cortland Advisers Has Decreased Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Position by $22.51 Million; Share Price Rose

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 64,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 689,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09 million, up from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 5.58 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/04/2018 – PdvWireless: Vice Chmn Morgan O’Brien to Succeed John Pescatore as CEO; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129; 01/05/2018 – CMC Markets Cut to Equalweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports First Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – MyNewsLA: Saudi Crown Prince Meets Hollywood Stars: Michael Douglas, `The Rock,” Morgan Freeman; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13%; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – Interview: Morgan Stanley eager to grow in increasingly open China

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 5.80 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Beaconlight Cap Ltd Liability has 4.63% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 814,362 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 11.59 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 22.80 million shares. Cap International Investors has invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Headinvest holds 106,026 shares. Financial Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has invested 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De reported 49,533 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Ar Asset holds 0.58% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 77,450 shares. Private Trust Na reported 27,892 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 1.34M shares. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cap Counsel Incorporated accumulated 10,286 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Texas-based Mitchell has invested 4.9% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sit Investment Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 12,850 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $499.07M for 23.18 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) by 17,500 shares to 102,500 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 220,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,208 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Glass House Group Appoints New CIO And CMO – Benzinga” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Md. biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Washington Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Hits Near 6-Week Highs on New Saudi Oil Minister Appointment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation stated it has 15.32 million shares. 5,386 were reported by Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Limited Company. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 12,000 shares. Natixis owns 1.69 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank holds 2,469 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation holds 198,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank reported 0.4% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.18% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2.16 million shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Boston Prns, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 434,449 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested 0.45% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,384 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moneta Grp Incorporated Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).