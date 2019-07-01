Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Stake by $3.43 Million; Tremblant Capital Group Lowered Position in Cbs New (Call) (CBS) as Share Price Declined

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 575.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,900 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 5.19 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 01/05/2018 – Pandora Presents: Backroads Featuring Lady Antebellum, Carly Pearce and Morgan Evans; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS IT WILL BE A PROFITABLE QUARTER, WEAKENING OF GLOBAL MARKETS REVENUES NOTHING TO BE ALARMED ABOUT – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTED- PRIME VENTURES – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF TAKEAWAY.COM NV SHARES(CORRECTS; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 24/05/2018 – Wait for Muni Data Has Morgan Stanley Looking for Distress Signs; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 08/03/2018 – Shelley Leibowitz, Former Morgan Stanley and World Bank CIO, Joins Endgame Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Employee in Oregon After Abuse Allegations

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call) (CBS) by 92.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 134,400 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 1.27 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS BOARD DECLARES DIV TO PROTECT-GIVE VOTING POWER TO HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch: Speaker Ryan’s Interview with CBS’ Gayle King; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 09/04/2018 – CBS CDS Widens 6 Bps; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 04/04/2018 – Karma Automotive To Debut New TV Spot During CBS Coverage Of The 2018 Masters Golf Tournament®; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP; 10/04/2018 – Dutch Mar Inflation Rate 1.0% – CBS; 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Inc owns 6,330 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 592,609 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Asset Management One Limited invested in 706,975 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 848,381 shares. 745,088 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. California-based Focused Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.29% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 96,000 shares. New York-based Prelude Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Btc Capital has invested 0.49% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Savant Capital Lc holds 9,363 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Parkside Bankshares And owns 2,469 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Board owns 108,440 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Arrow Fincl invested in 69,355 shares or 0.68% of the stock.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 375,865 shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $211.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,580 shares, and cut its stake in Communication Services Select Sector Spdr Fund.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 226,682 shares to 628,683 shares, valued at $40.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 195,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Conning has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10,871 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Stifel owns 301,578 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Palouse Cap Management invested 1.36% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tealwood Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 664,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hrt Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,008 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 306,514 shares. Regent Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 14,137 shares stake. Cwh Mgmt holds 2.34% or 117,405 shares. Moreover, Tanaka Capital Mgmt has 2.69% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ls Investment Advisors Llc reported 0.03% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hennessy Advisors holds 52,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).