Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Jabodon Pt Company Has Upped Holding; As Triple (GTS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Triple (GTS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 69,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 144,925 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Triple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 389,066 shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 27.28% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 60,267 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 46,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 7.51 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to Be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market Pres; 22/03/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $64; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY TRADING REVENUE $3,770 MLN VS $3,235 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan; 20/05/2018 – Abigail Bunce, Justin Morgan; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Ken Morgan – Concord – 03/12/2018 11:22 AM; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Inaugural Technology Start-up Day in Montreal; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point; 23/04/2018 – MANDATE: EFSF EUR 1.375% 5/2047 Tap Via HSBC, LBBW, MS; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Using AI to Reassure Clients — Barrons.com

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 97,915 shares to 500,192 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Standard Motor Products Inc (NYSE:SMP) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,716 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GTS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 0.14% more from 18.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.