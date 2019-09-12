Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $476,655; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $9.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 32,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.42 million, down from 278,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $251.97. About 395,128 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 108.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 21,335 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 2.44 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Boost Junior Banker Pay as Much as 25%; 10/04/2018 – From housing projects to TV: Tracy Morgan gets his Hollywood star; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: WEALTH MANAGEMENT AT MORGAN STANLEY ONLY EXCEPTION; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Sickles Joins Aries Conlon Capital as SVP Originations; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY INSTITUTIONAL SECURITIES NET REVENUE $6,100 MLN VS $5,152 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY U.S. ECONOMIST ELLEN ZENTNER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 13/03/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horseman Cap Management Ltd invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Muhlenkamp Inc owns 10,805 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Brinker holds 21,834 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Johnson Group Inc holds 0.01% or 2,054 shares in its portfolio. 18,571 were accumulated by First Midwest National Bank Tru Division. Amg Trust Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 5,737 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,384 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments has 603 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP accumulated 7,000 shares. Macquarie Grp, Australia-based fund reported 84,541 shares. California-based Rbf Capital Ltd has invested 3.52% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Arrow, New York-based fund reported 63,897 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Oxbow Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 56,136 shares. Excalibur Mngmt holds 0.35% or 8,551 shares in its portfolio.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $246.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 69,972 shares to 94,330 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB) by 6,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,699 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.12 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.