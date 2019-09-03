Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Eagle Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $3.70 Million; Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $12.43 Million as Market Value Declined

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 88,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15.36 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.27M, up from 15.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 5.30M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces New Commitment to Finance $250Bn in Low-Carbon Solutions by 2030; 06/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sending its Advisors a Message? — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 42% LESS ON AVERAGE; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley shareholders side with board at annual meeting; 29/05/2018 – Brazos Midstream Completes Sale of Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – EASYJET PLC EZJ.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2000P FROM 1880P; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY U.S. ECONOMIST ELLEN ZENTNER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 12/05/2018 – Dear Sugars: Listen to `Dear Sugars’: Rage Is a Red Lesson – With Morgan Jerkins

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company's stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 526,772 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 4.40M shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $47.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Zendesk bull says buy on pullback – Seeking Alpha" on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Is Zendesk, Inc.'s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,062 shares to 29,170 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 25,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,003 shares, and cut its stake in A.