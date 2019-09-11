Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Eagle Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $3.70 Million as Share Price Declined; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Decreased Its Position as Share Value Rose

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 88,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15.36 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.27M, up from 15.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 12.11 million shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – Jakob Bro/Thomas Morgan/Joey Baron, Pizza Express Jazz Club, London – a three-way conversation; 15/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL BSBR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 09/05/2018 – CSR Target Cut 5% to A$4.75/Share by Morgan Stanley; 12/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY HOLDS 12.1% AS OF APRIL 5; 18/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC – PLAN WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON STRATEGIC ALLIANCE BETWEEN MUFG AND MORGAN STANLEY, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE IN JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Morgan Ventures for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 14.9% AND RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY WAS 17.2% IN CURRENT QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY LOAN GROWTH SLOWED DUE TO RISING RATES, PREPAYMENTS, LESS PRODUCTION DUE TO PLATFORM SHIFT -CFO

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 98.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 15,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32,000, down from 15,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.33. About 2.01M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 653,879 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $243.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.47 million shares, and cut its stake in W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $596.50M for 30.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,378 shares to 14,378 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

