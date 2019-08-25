Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Btc Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $336,630 as Share Price Declined; Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Holder Stadium Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $3.73 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) by 139.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 232,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 400,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 167,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 57,267 shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 8,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 72,115 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 12.01M shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 09/04/2018 – Machinery, truck makers poised to be big winners from Trump infrastructure push: Morgan Stanley; 29/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S SAPERSTEIN SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses 25% of Net Revenue; 12/05/2018 – Dear Sugars: Listen to `Dear Sugars’: Rage Is a Red Lesson – With Morgan Jerkins; 09/04/2018 – Brazos Midstream Agrees to Sell Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure for $1.75 Billion; 13/03/2018 – EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA AKOb.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP AGREES £2BN PROPERTY DELIVERY JOINT VENTURE

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares to 62,048 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,446 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate has 0.17% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 179,053 shares. Deltec Asset Management holds 32,000 shares. 80,000 are held by Ally. 3.97 million are owned by Parametric Port Associate Ltd. Tru Department Mb Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 524 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 9.24M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated owns 99.00 million shares. 5,468 were accumulated by First Bancshares. Ci Invests owns 2.10 million shares. 9,140 are owned by Renaissance Invest Grp Limited Com. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company holds 2.27 million shares. Colony Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,866 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc has 8,983 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lpl Fincl Limited owns 175,223 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). 22,492 are held by Matarin Management Ltd Liability Com. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 7,465 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Price Michael F invested in 999,246 shares. Associated Banc has 0.02% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0% or 28,535 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,600 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). 11,074 are owned by Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Bridgeway Cap holds 0.02% or 101,200 shares in its portfolio.