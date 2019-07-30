Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Brinker Capital Has Increased Holding; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Lowered by $340,935 Its Position

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 7,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,979 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, up from 15,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 5.20M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video); 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 28/03/2018 – Advisory rankings rivalry Morgan Stanley leaps to top spot; 25/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL BSBR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 13/03/2018 – BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC BYG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 830P; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – CO HAS ALSO WITHDRAWN ITS IN-PRINCIPLE ACCEPTANCE OF JOHN BRIDGEMAN’S REVISED OFFER; 04/05/2018 – Einhorn Bet Against Insurer No Worry for Munis: Morgan Stanley

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $217.67. About 1.36 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,890 shares to 119,948 shares, valued at $18.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 48,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,506 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Security Natl Tru has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 401 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 884 shares stake. The New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,200 shares. Ally Financial Incorporated invested in 0.64% or 80,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4.33 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bartlett Limited Liability owns 4,284 shares. Perritt Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 7,125 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.05% or 4,675 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap Inc reported 239,721 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 23,445 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo accumulated 438,613 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 24,498 shares to 34,397 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.61 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.