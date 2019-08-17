Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Bank Of The West Increased Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Holder New Vernon Investment Management Increased Position

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 834,613 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 12,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 97,372 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 85,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.42 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Scout & Morgan Books welcomes award-winning author; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Energy Partners Completes Investment in Specialized Desanders, Inc.™; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 13/03/2018 – EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG EVKn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 38 EUROS FROM 37 EUROS; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13% FROM 1.63%; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM AGREES TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN SUBSIDIARIES TO MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR $1.75 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – REGENXBIO INC RGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P; 30/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO BOOST JUNIOR BANKER PAY BY UP TO 25%

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 47,900 shares to 9,821 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,093 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

