Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Arizona State Retirement System Trimmed Position by $753,144; Pembroke Management LTD Raised Liveperson (LPSN) Stake

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 17,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,852 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, down from 294,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.32 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – CORRETTO-Derivati, parte processo, atteso che Morgan Stanley contesti giurisdizione Corte dei Conti; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – DEAL FOR $67.16 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM AGREES TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN SUBSIDIARIES TO MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR $1.75 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Roku on its surging video streaming platform growth; 26/03/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 16% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley lowers its profitability forecasts for Tesla due to Model 3 manufacturing problems

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 48,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 354,688 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, up from 306,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 219,187 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13,270 shares to 350,423 shares, valued at $18.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 23,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Illinois-based Whitnell And has invested 0.29% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Aristotle Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 736,710 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.23% or 56,779 shares. Confluence Inv, Missouri-based fund reported 5,404 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 4.15M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.21% stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Qs Investors Limited reported 28,215 shares. 789,427 are held by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc owns 5.06 million shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,117 were accumulated by Da Davidson &. Orca Inv Ltd Co reported 0.57% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 14,248 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $29.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc by 129,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,400 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).