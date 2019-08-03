Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Stake by $481,740; Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding as Share Price Rose

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 11,470 shares as the company's stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 57,646 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 46,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 15.53 million shares traded or 68.34% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/04/2018 – Derivati, Morgan Stanley e altri imputati contestano giurisdizione Corte Conti; 19/03/2018 – RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 111 FROM SFR 107; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 21/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $103; 12/04/2018 – Moody's Is Maintained at Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 29/05/2018 – Cricket-Morgan confident of facing Australia despite finger fracture; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK'S BOARD

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Covered Calls 101: Generate Income on the Stocks You Own – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 2, 2019 : APHA, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CLDR, PINS, AZN, SQ, BABA, TQQQ, AAPL, SQQQ – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Analysts Are Chasing Apple Back Over $1 Trillion – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Doesn’t Want To Own Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,910 shares to 20,003 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 10,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,205 shares to 8,614 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 96,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,949 shares, and cut its stake in Empire State Realty Trust A (NYSE:ESRT).