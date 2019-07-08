Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Cut Concho Res (CXO) Stake by $455,100; Shares Declined

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 69.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,827 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 5,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $100.81. About 785,088 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 5.97 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 01/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Names Clare Woodman as Head of European Business; 14/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO STOP SERVICING $3.8 BILLION FUND POOL; 25/04/2018 – GHANA YIELDS MAY FALL UP TO 800BPS IN 3 YEARS: MORGAN STANLEY; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 15/05/2018 – LUNDIN MINING CORP LUMIN.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 53 FROM SEK 50; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 MET COAL PRICE FORECAST 41% TO $209; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: 95% INVESTORS WERE OVERWEIGHT RUB INTO SELL-OFF; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investment Bank Pipeline Is Healthy: TOPLive

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CXO’s profit will be $186.55M for 27.10 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,900 shares to 248,742 shares, valued at $29.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Key Group Holdings (Cayman) reported 2,500 shares. 75,291 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.06% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 84,498 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% stake. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 1.36 million shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 5,087 shares. Pnc Svcs owns 8,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covington Mngmt accumulated 0% or 276 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Frontier Cap Company Limited Liability owns 481,582 shares. Timessquare Capital Llc reported 708,300 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 176 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 23,178 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 14,309 shares.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 5.87 million shares to 9.87 million shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy by 3,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

