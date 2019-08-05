Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Tompkins Financial Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Stock Price Declined

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 48,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in)

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 16.09M shares traded or 73.42% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ROONEY TO BECOME HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Not Playing Tit-for-Tat Game (Video); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY 1Q EPS $1.45, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.25; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M ? – 14km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MAINTAINED LEADERSHIP POSITION IN EQUITIES TRADING, EXPECTS TO BE NO. 1 GLOBALLY -CFO; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 23/05/2018 – MEG ENERGY CORP MEG.TO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP BATRK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 42,472 shares to 349,534 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tompkins Financial Corp (NYSEMKT:TMP) by 6,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.63 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

