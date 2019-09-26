Morgan Stanley (MS) Downgraded By BidaskScore; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered By $14.26 Million Its Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Position

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)‘s stock was downgraded to a Sell by equity research analysts at BidaskScore. MS’s old rating is no longer valid.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) stake by 5.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 274,200 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 4.47 million shares with $236.47M value, down from 4.75 million last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New Com now has $67.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 3.32 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 0.1% or 21,370 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Com invested 1.41% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cls Investments has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Envestnet Asset reported 1.46 million shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 5,064 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 1.12M shares stake. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 13,707 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr has invested 0.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). M&T Natl Bank has 372,387 shares. Tcw Gp Inc stated it has 21,792 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northeast Invest Mgmt invested in 7,260 shares. Bridges Mngmt reported 42,480 shares. 6.02 million are owned by Aqr Cap Limited. Strategic Ser owns 94,723 shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “TJX spends $120M on acquiring new office – Boston Business Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “BBBY Stock Is Very Risky, but Still a Buy Below $10 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90M for 21.03 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 5.82% above currents $55.52 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, August 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. UBS upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Tuesday, September 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5800 target.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $71.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Morgan Stanley shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 7,363 shares. Maverick Cap Limited reported 127,580 shares. 394,201 were reported by Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel. Comm Comml Bank holds 0.31% or 625,100 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Geode Cap Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 17.96M shares. 86,063 were accumulated by First Citizens Bank & Trust Com. Burns J W And Inc Ny stated it has 87,491 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 133,454 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,573 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0.12% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 875,274 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 198,238 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.08% or 63,527 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 0.12% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 106,395 shares.

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 6.69M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ABOUT 96 PCT OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES ENDORSE EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN AT ANNUAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: BREAKING: #SchoolClosing @CohoesSchools closing M.S. and Abram Lansing Ele. at noon due to power outage; 07/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 7.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA AKOb.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Colm Kelleher Is Ready for Electronic Bond Trading (Video); 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM AGREES TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN SUBSIDIARIES TO MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR $1.75 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – SEC ends probe into Puerto Rico’s $3.5 bln 2014 bond issuance

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley adds Seagate’s chairman to its board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Treads Water on Trade, Global Growth Concerns – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.