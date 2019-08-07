Morgan Stanley Maintains Marriott International (MAR) As “Equal-Weight”; Has Target Of $125.0000; SATO HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (SATOF) Shorts Down By 31.54%

In analysts note issued to clients and investors on today, Morgan Stanley kept their “Equal-Weight” rating on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)‘s stock. The TP suggests a potential downside of -2.72% from firm’s last close price.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.79 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It has a 31 P/E ratio. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 3.68M shares traded or 118.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Marriott International has $150 highest and $125 lowest target. $137.88’s average target is 7.31% above currents $128.49 stock price. Marriott International had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 1 report. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Marriott International, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc stated it has 156,767 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 5,300 shares. Vision Cap Management invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 4,070 shares. Cohen Cap Management stated it has 2,064 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd reported 1,948 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt invested in 2,261 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Allstate has 0.1% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Covington Cap Management invested in 0% or 389 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 30,185 shares. Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0.01% or 60,290 shares in its portfolio. 106 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,895 shares. 1.00 million are owned by Westfield Cap Limited Partnership.