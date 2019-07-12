Morgan Stanley Maintains $52.0000 Target Price On Occidental Petroleum Common Stock (OXY), Maintains “Equal-Weight” Rating; Woodward (WWD)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

They currently have a $52.0000 target price on Occidental Petroleum Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:OXY). Morgan Stanley’s target would suggest a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s last stock close. This was revealed to clients and investors in a note on Friday, 12 July.

Woodward Inc (WWD) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 133 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 98 decreased and sold stock positions in Woodward Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 44.69 million shares, down from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Woodward Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 82 Increased: 75 New Position: 58.

The stock increased 1.03% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 12,483 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.44M for 24.96 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or holds 3.85% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. for 126,062 shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 829,272 shares or 3.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has 3.66% invested in the company for 45,520 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Black Creek Investment Management Inc. has invested 2.75% in the stock. Terril Brothers Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 91,179 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $12.25 million activity.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. The Company’s Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It has a 29.45 P/E ratio. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment maker repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users.

Among 5 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $72 highest and $6600 lowest target. $69.50’s average target is 34.98% above currents $51.49 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 22 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $70 target. Citigroup downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Neutral” rating.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.68 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 9.68 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 55,283 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning has 9,881 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Com invested in 0.2% or 23,583 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Savant Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 4,422 shares. Burns J W And Company New York holds 30,127 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Commerce has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Grassi Management invested in 0.14% or 14,640 shares. Hl Fin Ser Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,839 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sun Life Fincl reported 23,380 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 8,033 shares. Intact accumulated 20,700 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $811.27 million for 11.92 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 16, 2019