Morgan Stanley Lowered Holding in Varian Med Sys (VAR) by $6.32 Million as Stock Declined; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Valuation Rose While Palisade Capital Management Boosted Stake

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 44,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 255,093 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.15 million, down from 299,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 345,165 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 28,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 575,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, up from 547,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.21 million shares traded or 58.86% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd by 25,000 shares to 105,300 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 190,892 shares to 505,394 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 53,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDE).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.21M for 21.19 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.