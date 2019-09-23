Morgan Stanley Lifted Position in Mastercard (MA); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Independent Investors Has Boosted Its Stake

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21M, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 18.44M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 640,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 13.93 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68B, up from 13.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $273.15. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd accumulated 216,986 shares. Dsc Advisors Lp invested in 0.21% or 4,566 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 0% or 22,810 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 3,400 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,699 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 568,790 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hallmark Mngmt Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,971 shares. Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 40,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montag A & Associate, Georgia-based fund reported 33,724 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,417 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance reported 2,821 shares. Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 7,645 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 32,037 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company reported 1,740 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 36,951 shares to 5.71 million shares, valued at $348.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 293,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 766,002 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 2.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,276 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackrock holds 281.46 million shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 68,922 shares. Janney Management Ltd Liability reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beaumont Partners Limited Liability Com owns 109,104 shares. Karpas Strategies reported 1,455 shares. Citigroup reported 5.25 million shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ccm Invest Advisers owns 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 90,484 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 16,286 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited owns 105,404 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Lc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 1.68% or 1.53M shares. Lvm Mgmt Mi has 146,335 shares.

