Morgan Stanley Lifted Inter Parfums (IPAR) Stake; Imagistics International (IGI) Has 1 Sentiment

Imagistics International Inc (IGI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 8 sold and trimmed stock positions in Imagistics International Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 935,314 shares, down from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Imagistics International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Morgan Stanley increased Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) stake by 92.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 61,321 shares as Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Morgan Stanley holds 127,811 shares with $9.70 million value, up from 66,490 last quarter. Inter Parfums Inc now has $2.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 70,045 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – GOOD PERFORMANCES AT START OF YR HAVE LAID GROUNDWORK FOR ACHIEVING €430 MLN ANNUAL SALES TARGET IN 2018 – CEO; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EIGHT-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS THREE 3-YEAR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OPTIONS, POTENTIALLY EXTENDING LICENSE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2035; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS INC TO COME IN AT $1.59; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 03/04/2018 – Gilbert Harrison Appointed to Inter Parfums Board; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HARRISON, SIZE OF INTER PARFUMS’ BOARD INCREASES TO NINE MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. and Graff Diamonds Sign an Exclusive Fragrance License Agreement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inter Parfums Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPAR)

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) 29% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NUS or IPAR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Inter Parfums (IPAR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Llc has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 42 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Management Ltd has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Ameriprise has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Parkside Natl Bank And Tru owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP reported 18,060 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.54% or 19,227 shares. Glenmede Na holds 8,535 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,700 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 6,676 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company owns 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 6,602 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 370,457 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. 5,416 are owned by Raymond James &. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 11,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Lpl Ltd accumulated 4,731 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Inter Parfums has $84 highest and $79 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is 23.91% above currents $65.91 stock price. Inter Parfums had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of IPAR in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, March 5. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

More notable recent Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust: A Modest 5.45% Yield That’s Not Really Safe – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Aurora Cannabis Beats Apple in 1 Intriguing Way – The Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “NYSE resolves technical issue, trading resumes in affected symbols – CNBC” published on May 18, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MFS Intermediate Income Trust: A Fairly Low Duration, Unleveraged Investment Grade CEF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 16, 2019.

