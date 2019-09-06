Morgan Stanley Keeps $67.0000 Target Price per Share On DocuSign (DOCU), Keeps “Overweight” Rating; Technical Communications (TCCO)’s Sentiment Is 1

Technical Communications Corp (TCCO) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 2 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 2 trimmed and sold positions in Technical Communications Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 41,074 shares, up from 32,682 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Technical Communications Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

New York: In analysts report issued to clients and investors on 6 September, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their “Overweight” rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU). They currently have a $67.0000 price target on the firm. Morgan Stanley’s target indicates a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s last stock close.

The stock increased 7.42% or $0.1781 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5781. About 143 shares traded. Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) has declined 34.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.36% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Technical Communications Corporation for 75 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 647 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in the company for 75 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, makes, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.77 million. The firm primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special activities land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.74 billion. The firm offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

The stock increased 21.17% or $9.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 9.28 million shares traded or 265.60% up from the average. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has risen 0.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500.