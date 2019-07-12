Morgan Stanley Keeps $6.2500 Price Objective On Antero Resources Common Stock (AR), Keeps “Equal-Weight” Rating; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

In analysts report shared with investors on 12 July, Antero Resources Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:AR) stock had its “Equal-Weight” Rating kept by equity research analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $6.2500 target price per share on firm. Morgan Stanley’s target gives a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

Among 12 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Bank of America downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Thursday, May 30. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $900 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 28. UBS maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of TEVA in report on Monday, June 3 to “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. See Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Reinitiate

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $8.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $12.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 New Target: $23 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $20 New Target: $18 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Among 6 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.70’s average target is 87.98% above currents $5.16 stock price. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of AR in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $600 target in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. 7,200 shares were bought by RADY PAUL M, worth $49,689. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought 25,000 shares worth $207,353. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 1.69M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset accumulated 8,900 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.2% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 113,654 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 103,337 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Lc owns 13,416 shares. 1.06 million were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.83% or 3.07 million shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Llc reported 2,000 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company reported 86,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 404,771 shares.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $11.73 million for 32.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 2.87 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 8.78 million shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.69 billion. It operates through two divisions, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. It currently has negative earnings. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.