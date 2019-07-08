Morgan Stanley Keeps $41.0000 TP On Moelis \u0026 Company Class A Common Stock (MC), Keeps Equal-Weight Rating; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Boosted Jack In The Box (JACK) Position

New York: In analysts note shared with investors on Monday morning, Morgan Stanley reiterated their Equal-Weight rating on shares of Moelis \u0026 Company Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MC). They currently have a $41.0000 PT on the firm. Morgan Stanley’s target gives a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s last stock close price.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) stake by 37.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp acquired 89,123 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)’s stock declined 7.39%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 324,744 shares with $26.31 million value, up from 235,621 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.39. About 2,298 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc invested in 0.1% or 9,234 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 23,137 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 16,273 shares. Voya Management Llc has 0.09% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 478,320 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 137,987 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,412 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 67,426 shares. Thb Asset has invested 0.06% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 7,310 were reported by Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,269 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 677 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 2,041 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 56,205 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 16,393 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Arch Coal Inc stake by 403,700 shares to 224,310 valued at $20.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JACK) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Jack In The Box had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JACK in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Monday, May 20 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MC’s profit will be $29.50M for 14.09 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Moelis & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.