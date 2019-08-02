Morgan Stanley Keeps $177.0000 Target Price On Parker Hannifin (PH), Keeps Equal-Weight Rating; Markston International Has Lifted Csx (CSX) Holding

Markston International Llc increased Csx Corporation (CSX) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc acquired 5,844 shares as Csx Corporation (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Markston International Llc holds 150,636 shares with $11.27M value, up from 144,792 last quarter. Csx Corporation now has $53.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.81. About 2.44M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes

In an analyst note sent to clients and investors on Friday, 2 August, Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) stock Equal-Weight was kept by Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $177.0000 target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $78 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Citigroup maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, April 5. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial reported 1,319 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Fincl Counselors has invested 0.25% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fjarde Ap holds 188,391 shares. 162,641 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 0.29% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mairs And holds 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 7,950 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 951,172 shares. Harvest Incorporated, New Hampshire-based fund reported 8,850 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Comm has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Adirondack stated it has 6,960 shares. New York-based Permanens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Spears Abacus Lc has 0.1% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 10,223 shares. Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 505,732 shares. Everett Harris Communication Ca holds 0.02% or 9,650 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 0.21% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Markston International Llc decreased Paypal Holdings Inc. stake by 14,688 shares to 231,775 valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) stake by 4,100 shares and now owns 50,478 shares. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Does CSX Corporation Generate Its Revenues? – Forbes” on August 01, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Is CSX Corporation Likely To Have Fared In Q2? – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CSX Sees Record Second Quarter Operating Ratio – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Dividend Investors Pass on CSX Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.74% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $169.86. About 368,994 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.79 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. It has a 14.8 P/E ratio. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Parker Hannifin To Acquire Exotic Metals Forming Company For $1.7B – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Parker Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Issues Fiscal 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 3,683 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 24,554 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 18,093 shares. Stanley invested in 0.4% or 9,497 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 17,001 were reported by First Allied Advisory Service. Paragon holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Lc reported 0.75% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bridgewater Assoc L P accumulated 0.05% or 51,369 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 976 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Amp Cap has invested 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 1,786 were accumulated by Atria Ltd Com. Invesco Limited reported 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).