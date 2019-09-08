Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Slm (SLM); As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Charter Trust Company Decreased Holding by $489,888

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 30.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 104,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 442,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 338,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 1.98M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 09/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – NET RESULT IMPROVED BY 17.9%; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP SLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, Representative Blunt Rochester, and Local Officials to Cut Ribbon for New Sallie Mae Facility; 28/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: SLM SOLUTIONS INCREASES REVENUE BY 2.2 PERCENT IN CHALLENGING 2017 FISCAL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $5.0 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Net $122.9M; 06/04/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Sallie Mae; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $333 MLN, UP 24 PERCENT; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM to BB+ From BB

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 10,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,475 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 49,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Expensify Announces Collaboration With Wells Fargo to Launch ExpensifyApproved! Banks Program; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws UK Primary, Spcl Comm Srvcr Rnkgs On Wells Fargo; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 05/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo’s investment advisers were given sales incentives similar to the ones that led to the; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.01 million shares to 12.43M shares, valued at $773.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 18,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,985 shares, and cut its stake in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl, Wisconsin-based fund reported 638 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.1% or 671,063 shares. Old National State Bank In accumulated 0.03% or 55,861 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.10M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 46,932 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.03% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). 4.32 million were reported by Charles Schwab Management. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 115,990 shares. Northern invested in 3.45 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Nordea owns 243,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). 42.24M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Federated Pa stated it has 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 88,100 shares.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,065 shares to 42,102 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (NYSE:BABA) by 3,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

