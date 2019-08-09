Morgan Stanley Increased Its Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) Holding by $830,453; Market Value Rose; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Holding in Owens Ill (OI) by $727,218

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by 486.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 63,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The institutional investor held 77,021 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $15.78. About 672,651 shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 40,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 1.78M shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 92,104 shares to 886,882 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 404,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,405 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 1.28 million shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 12,095 shares in its portfolio. 1,796 are owned by Architects. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 28,883 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 14.80 million shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 13,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel invested in 0.01% or 188,626 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 15,395 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 27,064 shares. Citigroup has 211,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 383,051 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).