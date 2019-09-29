Morgan Stanley Increased Its Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) Position; As Exelon (EXC) Stock Value Declined, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreased Its Stake

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 264.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 17,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 23,585 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, up from 6,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.66M market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 81,277 shares traded. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 167,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.14M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.64 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 2 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus

More notable recent Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eight Latin American Utility Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2008, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cardtronics plc (CATM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Sysco Earnings Top Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 45,648 shares to 135,502 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 110,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,907 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0% or 502 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Fincl Advantage stated it has 397 shares. 195,848 are held by British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation. Raymond James Na has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 2,059 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp owns 39,736 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 2,309 shares. Kistler owns 457 shares. Barnett And Com has 240 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 5,434 shares. State Bank invested in 1,000 shares. Michigan-based Asset has invested 0.16% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC).

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 16,683 shares to 322,178 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 19,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00 million for 13.80 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.