Morgan Stanley Increased Holding in Synovus Finl (SNV) by $728,246 as Market Value Declined; Altria Group (MO) Holder Weatherstone Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 76.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 18,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,877 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338,000, down from 24,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 21,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,648 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 124,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.42 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 1.05M shares to 85,921 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 115,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,886 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Preferred Stock IPOs, June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philip Morris International Gets a Big Boost From IQOS in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Philip Morris International an Undervalued Dividend Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Much Could Altria’s Smokeless Products Division Grow Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 23,059 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated reported 342,394 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0.16% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 46,738 shares. Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A invested in 0% or 74 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv invested in 0.09% or 6,133 shares. World reported 67.92M shares. Vident Advisory Limited Company reported 9,382 shares. Indiana Trust Investment, Indiana-based fund reported 7,905 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World has invested 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 460,179 are held by Brown Advisory. Sol Cap Comm accumulated 4,604 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 62,190 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 5.77M shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).