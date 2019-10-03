Morgan Stanley Holding in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Has Decreased by $847,850; Stoneridge (SRI) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Upped Holding by $2.16 Million as Stock Price Rose

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 847,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The institutional investor held 4.28 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30 million, down from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.0038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4643. About 2.48M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL:OYU TOLGOI TO PRODUCE 240K-280K OZ GOLD IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 69,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 895,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.24 million, up from 825,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 16,131 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold SRI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 6.28% more from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc owns 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 7,280 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 24,749 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability has 232,379 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Frontier Cap Management Co Ltd Liability accumulated 458,623 shares. Walthausen & Ltd has 381,250 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated reported 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Loomis Sayles Company LP holds 852,657 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 13,578 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 42,694 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 53,413 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude stated it has 2,365 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 599,300 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 191,027 shares to 720,001 shares, valued at $18.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 415,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,863 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL).

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI) by 362,866 shares to 746,106 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 108,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

