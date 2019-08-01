Morgan Stanley Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Has Decreased by $52.34 Million; Pentair Plc (PNR) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 7,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 46,614 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 54,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 2.50 million shares traded or 62.39% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY EPS $1.75-EPS $1.80

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.94M, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 4.38M shares traded or 25.02% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Incident Is First U.S. Airline Fatality Since 2009; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Plans More NYC, Washington Flights as Alaska Retreats; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – CO OFFICIALS ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH NTSB AND FAA TO SUPPORT AN IMMEDIATE, COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Traffic Up 3.7%; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Related Employees; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT TO 13.6 BLN IN APRIL 2018, COMPARED WITH APRIL 2017 ASMS OF 13.4 BLN; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in #Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 377,880 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $144.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 31,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $646.24M for 10.83 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 1.16M shares. 195,836 were reported by Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated. American Tru Limited Liability has 1.64% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hilltop stated it has 14,049 shares. Victory Mngmt has 271,871 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.91% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited accumulated 8,187 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd accumulated 12,659 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,000 are held by Bluestein R H &. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has 25,817 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 437,918 shares or 0.64% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha owns 101,772 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 98,976 shares. Cahill Advsr holds 0.23% or 10,421 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Prtnrs has 0.69% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43 million for 17.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Finance Serv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). California-based Rbf Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 152,700 shares. Granite Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 12,486 shares. Everence Cap reported 16,060 shares. 85,593 are held by Dorsey Whitney Limited. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca, California-based fund reported 17,150 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 381,116 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Duncker Streett & Com Incorporated owns 523 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 62,031 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity invested in 890,811 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 605,818 shares.