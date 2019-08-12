Morgan Stanley Has Upped Its Stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by $1.26 Million; As Finisar (FNSR) Shares Declined, Indexiq Advisors Boosted by $8.98 Million Its Position

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 390,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.79 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 1.10M shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 33,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 821,370 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32 million, up from 788,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.11. About 1.17M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 07/05/2018 – Campbell Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi President, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder’s-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 20/05/2018 – Correction to Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Completed Snyder’s-Lance Acquistion for $50/Share, Which Represents Enterprise Value of About $6.1 B; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Is Retiring, Effective Today — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N SAYS KEITH R. MCLOUGHLIN APPOINTED INTERIM CEO

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 871,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 108,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,676 shares, and cut its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam stated it has 1.28M shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Earnest Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 88 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.05% or 461,015 shares. Cibc World Inc reported 42,450 shares. Pathstone Family Office has 2,045 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.07% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Hamilton Point Advsrs Lc owns 70,724 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.04% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 57,055 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 99,727 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 9,779 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 37,480 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 11,968 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 4,658 shares. North Star Investment Management stated it has 22,213 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

