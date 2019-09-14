Morgan Stanley Has Upped Its Petrochina Co LTD (PTR) Position by $1.99 Million; Mar Vista Investment Partners Position in Teleflex (TFX) Raised as Share Price Rose

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87M, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $6.63 during the last trading session, reaching $331.15. About 281,634 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Petrochina Co Ltd (PTR) by 226.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 36,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.68% . The institutional investor held 52,218 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, up from 15,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Petrochina Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 108,451 shares traded or 7.71% up from the average. PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has declined 30.29% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PTR News: 07/05/2018 – China April crude oil imports up 0.7 pct from March; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Petrochina Co. Ltd. On General Mandate / Other; 22/03/2018 – PETROCHINA EXPECTS 2018 CRUDE OUTPUT 888.2M BARRELS; 22/03/2018 – PETROCHINA CO LTD- FY IFRS REVENUE RMB 2.016 TRLN VS RMB 1.617 TRLN; 20/03/2018 – Petro Matad drills into Mongolia – last frontier for onshore oil; 22/03/2018 – PETROCHINA CO LTD – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR NATURAL GAS AND PIPELINE SEGMENT FOR 2018 WILL AMOUNT TO RMB20,000 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PETROCHINA CO LTD – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR MARKETING SEGMENT FOR 2018 WILL AMOUNT TO RMB16,500 MLN; 06/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TO PUT 396.6M YUAN IN PETROCHINA DALIAN; 22/03/2018 – PetroChina Profit Pops as Oil Prices Outweigh Gas Import Losses; 12/04/2018 – CHINA MARCH CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 39.17 MLN TONNES VS 32.26 MLN TONNES IN FEBRUARY – CUSTOMS

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 601,871 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $227.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 78,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EUFN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% stake. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,529 shares. Montag & Caldwell Lc has 0.03% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 1,745 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 412 shares. 2,375 are held by Notis. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 1,458 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 89,591 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). State Street Corporation reported 1.89M shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 462,368 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 56,159 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny holds 0.04% or 7,258 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Mgmt L L C accumulated 2.42M shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

