Morgan Stanley Has Upped Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO); As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Cypress Capital Management Lifted by $457,520 Its Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 3,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 180,298 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.15 million, up from 176,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 5.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41.76M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13B, up from 36.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 66,939 shares to 271,772 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 312,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbo Communication Ltd Company stated it has 3.35% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gotham Asset Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 153,391 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 30,563 shares. Portfolio Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 7,564 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lc holds 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 15,389 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 17,080 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Waters Parkerson And Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 277,661 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Stearns Fincl Serv accumulated 16,598 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sun Life Inc stated it has 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc invested in 242,483 shares. Sterneck Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,500 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Glovista Investments Limited Company reported 6,876 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Permanens Cap LP holds 0% or 307 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 24,164 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 3.68% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs holds 21,115 shares. Investec Asset holds 5.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.48M shares. Bellecapital Intl stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Filament Lc stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.57 million were accumulated by Meritage Group Inc L P. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2.79 million shares. Waverton Inv Management Limited invested in 1.42 million shares. D Scott Neal reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 155,688 were reported by Canandaigua Bank & Trust And. City Holdg Co reported 56,580 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 1.21 million shares. 10 has invested 3.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investment House Ltd has 328,790 shares for 4.61% of their portfolio.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,574 shares to 231,356 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.