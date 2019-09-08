Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed Its Stake in Dana (DAN) by $49.46 Million; Camarda Financial Advisors Boosted Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.48 Million as Share Price Declined

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 95.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 2.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 141,392 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 1.80M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – TO DELIVER $235 MLN IN SYNERGIES; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS DANA FIRST-TIME ‘BB+’ IDR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates Facility in Yancheng, China, to Support Auto Makers With Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: GKN-Dana Deal Prejudicial to GKN Shareholders’ Interests; 09/03/2018 – RPT-DANA INC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION INCLUDES $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal At About GBP900M Discount to GKN’s Own Valuation; 09/03/2018 – MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC MRON.L – NOTES TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT BY GKN IN RELATION TO PROPOSED SALE OF ITS DRIVELINE BUSINESS TO DANA INCORPORATED; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – Dana Comments on Decision by GKN Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.75 BLN TO $8.05 BLN

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $111.14 million for 4.19 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Sys Inc (Prn) by 3.63M shares to 7.00M shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EPHE) by 74,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 531,504 shares to 174 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).