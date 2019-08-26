Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed Its Holding in Mrc Global (MRC) as Share Price Declined; Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Holding Lifted by Nantahala Capital Management Llc

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (MRC) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 313,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.82M, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 401,179 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 01/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – MRC Global 1Q EPS 13c; 11/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED INC MRC.PS – FY NET LOSS 65.7 MLN PESOS VS LOSS 65.8 MLN PESOS; 26/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Royals perform well at MRC meet; 21/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) INC.’S RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – AFFECTED EMPLOYEES ARE DEMANDING END-OF- CONTRACT TERMINATION PACKAGES FROM MRC; 19/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mrc Global (US) Inc.’s Rating To B1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 330,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 24,587 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold MRC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 6.80% less from 87.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has 197,347 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 14,093 shares. Charles Schwab Investment, a California-based fund reported 1.09M shares. 979,747 were reported by Geode Cap. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3.18 million shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc has 144 shares. 19,409 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Citadel Advsrs accumulated 0% or 130,006 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 82,500 shares in its portfolio. American National Insurance Tx reported 0.14% stake. First Mercantile Co accumulated 18,855 shares. Pnc Svcs reported 951 shares stake.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 376,985 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $36.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 401,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,944 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Nas100 Eq Weighted (QQEW).

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 78,000 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $34.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc.

