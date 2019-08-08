Morgan Stanley Has Raised Stake in Total S A (TOT); U S Global Investors Position in Amc Networks (AMCX) Lifted by $469,504 as Share Price Declined

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 412,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 3.90M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.07M, up from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 622,352 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion; 08/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOT.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 29/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OIL MARKET IS NOT FULLY REBALANCED

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 55.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 23,499 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 15,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 159,166 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 452,545 shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $146.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 335,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,480 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HEWG).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valaris PLC – Off To A Bad Start – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total: A Solid Oil Supermajor With A Long-Term Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Total S.A. UK Regulatory Announcement: Total Voting Rights – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). 141,397 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 47,185 are held by Leuthold Ltd Liability Com. Advisory Services Network Limited owns 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 245 shares. Guggenheim Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 202 shares. Heartland Advsr reported 113,905 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 11,460 shares. Clark Estates accumulated 64,700 shares. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,690 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware has 0.06% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 6,499 shares. Sageworth Tru Co owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.03% or 224,054 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc reported 234,631 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated holds 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 202 shares.