Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Its Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) Holding by $703,032; Share Price Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Addison Capital Company Has Raised Holding by $2.27 Million

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (PFBC) by 70.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 15,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 22,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $733.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 63,101 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 23.95% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS

Analysts await Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 12.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.14 per share. PFBC’s profit will be $19.62 million for 9.35 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Preferred Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.54% negative EPS growth.

