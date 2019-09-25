Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Its Position in Take (TTWO) by $3.15 Million; Shaker Investments Decreased Position in Synovus Finl (SNV) as Shares Rose

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 27,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 382,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.43 million, down from 410,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $127.24. About 949,158 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 58.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 15,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 11,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $395,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.24M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Synovus Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Regions Bank executive named CFO at Synovus – Birmingham Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hovde says buy the dip on Synovus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.88 million for 8.88 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $150.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,149 shares to 3,739 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take Two’s (TTWO) Q3 Earnings Rise on Solid Top-Line Growth – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take-Two Stock Could Extend Its Run Higher Next Month – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NLSN, TTWO, PYPL – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34M for 25.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $375.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 425,091 shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $630.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciner Res Lp by 697,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Rise Ed Cayman Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,385 shares. Alyeska Investment Group LP holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 692,000 shares. Tekne Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 193,069 shares. Edge Wealth Lc has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 450,000 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 200,806 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 5,455 shares. Allstate has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 30 shares. 185,519 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Mutual Of America Management Ltd owns 18,208 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). California-based Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).