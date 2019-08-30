Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Its Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) Position; Hometown Bankshares Has 1.1 Sentiment

Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 10 trimmed and sold positions in Hometown Bankshares Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.67 million shares, up from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hometown Bankshares Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Morgan Stanley decreased Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) stake by 48.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 254,469 shares as Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL)’s stock declined 34.21%. The Morgan Stanley holds 271,134 shares with $2.74M value, down from 525,603 last quarter. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc now has $281.25M valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 678,777 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10

Morgan Stanley increased Pagseguro Digital Ltd stake by 10,596 shares to 184,163 valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) stake by 12,451 shares and now owns 64,622 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 28,523 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 323,438 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 6,594 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 0.08% or 21,969 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 10,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.02% or 49,168 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Art Advsr Lc holds 83,199 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 159,782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 950 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Thompson Invest Mngmt has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Jefferies Gp Inc Lc, New York-based fund reported 51,178 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 361,737 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $276,164 activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider KNOWLES DENNIS R. bought $112,610. Another trade for 14,900 shares valued at $123,962 was made by Reeves Michael L on Monday, August 19. Tyson Charles E had bought 4,000 shares worth $39,592 on Thursday, May 30.

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 7.83% above currents $9.58 stock price. Lumber Liquidators had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of LL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19.

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for HomeTown Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $. It offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits, daily money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, including inventory and receivables; business expansion loans, such as acquisition of real estate and improvements; and loans for the purchase of equipment and machinery.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in HomeTown Bankshares Corporation for 556,568 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 173,960 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yakira Capital Management Inc. has 0.46% invested in the company for 113,350 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.38% in the stock. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,426 shares.

It closed at $14.31 lastly.