Morgan Stanley Has Lowered By $11.58 Million Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Boston Properties (BXP)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Morgan Stanley decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 4.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 49,083 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Morgan Stanley holds 963,663 shares with $227.79 million value, down from 1.01 million last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $41.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $225.53. About 429,893 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab

Boston Properties Inc (BXP) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 209 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 154 sold and reduced holdings in Boston Properties Inc. The funds in our database now have: 136.07 million shares, down from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Boston Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 10 to 10 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 126 Increased: 148 New Position: 61.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 7.45% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. for 1.71 million shares. Apg Asset Management Us Inc. owns 6.53 million shares or 6.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 5.47% invested in the company for 1.43 million shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 4.23% in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $269.52 million for 18.49 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $130.17. About 129,235 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business

Boston Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of office properties. The company has market cap of $19.93 billion. The Company’s properties are located in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; midtown Manhattan, New York; San Francisco, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. It has a 38.06 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, the firm owned interests in 147 properties, totaling approximately 49.8 million net rentable square feet and structured parking for vehicles containing approximately 11.2 million square feet.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 20.09% above currents $225.53 stock price. Biogen had 32 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, June 28. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Piper Jaffray. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Inc holds 0.03% or 57,135 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins Comm has 0.21% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 7,027 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 930 shares. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or has 2.53% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 33,252 shares. Systematic Fincl LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). New York-based Canandaigua Commercial Bank Tru Company has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 128,235 are held by Swedbank. North Star Invest Corp owns 1,783 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 14,262 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. West Oak Capital Lc invested in 4,792 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 2,204 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 922,914 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21 million worth of stock.