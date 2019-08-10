Morgan Stanley Has Lifted Its Popular (BPOP) Stake; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Increased By $4.85 Million Its Sanofi (SNY) Stake

Morgan Stanley increased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 143.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 144,900 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Morgan Stanley holds 245,809 shares with $12.81 million value, up from 100,909 last quarter. Popular Inc now has $5.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 250,575 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 0.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 110,258 shares as Sanofi (SNY)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 22.58 million shares with $999.72 million value, up from 22.47 million last quarter. Sanofi now has $104.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 616,290 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 07/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 27/05/2018 – BEACTICA SIGNS THREE-YEAR EXTENSION PACT W/ SANOFI; 09/04/2018 – SANOFI SA SASY.PA : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 83 FROM EUR 81; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS LIONEL GUERIN, CURRENT CFO, WILL TAKE UP NEW ROLE WITHIN SANOFI GROUP AND WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 215,346 shares to 2.51 million valued at $288.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 7,365 shares and now owns 374,177 shares. Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,118 are owned by D E Shaw And Com. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Principal Finance holds 0.02% or 490,728 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 28,994 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.12% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 53,617 shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 47,894 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 10 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 581,613 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 107,594 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 1.62% or 328,702 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Lc reported 0.04% stake. First Republic Investment accumulated 5,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.25% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Boston Private Wealth Llc invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Morgan Stanley decreased Midstates Pete Co Inc stake by 51,517 shares to 89,787 valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tidewater Inc New stake by 149,933 shares and now owns 162,544 shares. Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) was reduced too.