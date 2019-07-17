Morgan Stanley Has Lifted Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake by $8.56 Million; Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Cut Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Stock Rose

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 178,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.85M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 789,843 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $214.51. About 1.06M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS ORIGINATED $3 BLN IN CONSUMER LOANS, CREDIT QUALITY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS -CFO; 14/03/2018 – Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff post Brexit; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL CONCENTRATE MORE ON FRANKFURT, PARIS: BLANKFEIN; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: STRATEGIC IMPERATIVE IS TAKING PRECEDENCE; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Ramos Says Brazil Needs to Accelerate Fiscal Adjustments (Video)

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 199,085 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $103.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV) by 90,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,427 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 29,249 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Amer Century Inc has invested 0.22% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 459,699 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,294 are owned by Fifth Third Natl Bank. First Allied Advisory Serv owns 14,236 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 11,688 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd holds 2.23M shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 4,632 shares. Motco has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 15 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has invested 0.21% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Oppenheimer & reported 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.