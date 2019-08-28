Morgan Stanley Has Increased Its Ringcentral (RNG) Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Raised by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4587.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 166,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 170,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 3,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 6.77 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 727.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 264,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 300,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.38 million, up from 36,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $140.98. About 203,473 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (TILT) by 4,937 shares to 4,679 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 15,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 812,233 shares, and cut its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Ent Financial Corp reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Granahan Management Ma holds 110,535 shares. Cap Ww Investors invested 0.25% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 45,410 shares. Charles Schwab Investment owns 412,270 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackenzie has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Invesco Limited reported 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Telemus Capital owns 0.02% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2,325 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has 364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Petrus Tru Communication Lta stated it has 2,426 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 197,660 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 595,149 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,761 shares to 97,959 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 160,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,960 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).