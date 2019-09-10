Morgan Stanley Has Decreased Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Holding by $7.13 Million as Stock Value Declined; D L Carlson Investment Group Cut Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake as Shares Declined

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 116,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 165,364 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, down from 282,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 73,645 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 7,808 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 9,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $206.98. About 191,312 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 375,816 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $63.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 86,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB).

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06M for 15.57 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 170,302 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.01% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 41,755 shares. 1,045 are held by Mufg Americas Hldg. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 20,200 shares. 20,056 are held by Chilton Inv Limited Liability Com. Stephens Ar invested in 0.07% or 51,364 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 140,870 shares in its portfolio. 323,037 were reported by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Arbor Limited Liability stated it has 7,445 shares. Creative Planning owns 5,147 shares. Northern Corp holds 836,754 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 29,147 shares to 51,077 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc. by 63,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $500.94M for 19.75 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.