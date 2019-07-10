Morgan Stanley Has Decreased Its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Holding; Carriage Services (CSV) Sentiment Is 1.23

Carriage Services Inc (CSV) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 48 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 39 reduced and sold positions in Carriage Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 13.14 million shares, up from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Carriage Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 24 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Morgan Stanley decreased Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) stake by 50.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 325,810 shares as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI)’s stock declined 26.23%. The Morgan Stanley holds 322,697 shares with $3.45M value, down from 648,507 last quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $940.49 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 396,609 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA PACT FOR METHODS OF USE OF POZIOTINIB; 17/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 Study of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) Published in an ASCO Abstract; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Makes Corporate Governance Enhancements and Bd Changes; 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SPPI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $90 MLN TO $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Fresenius Kabi Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection Now Available; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPPI); 05/04/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON EVOMELA®; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SPPI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN TO $115 MLN

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SPPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank & accumulated 116 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 12,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 23,115 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 140,200 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 200 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 18,000 shares. Mackay Shields stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 1.01M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Management has 599,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Citigroup Inc reported 60,668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 0% or 21,150 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio.

Morgan Stanley increased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 199,818 shares to 10.20M valued at $1.80 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Ofs Cap Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) stake by 55,810 shares and now owns 115,475 shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was raised too.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $362,734 activity. $75,183 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares were sold by MAIDA ANTHONY E III. McGahan Keith M also sold $27,541 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares. Vyas Dolatrai had sold 6,010 shares worth $63,826 on Tuesday, January 22. $53,135 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares were sold by Turgeon Joseph W.. On Wednesday, January 16 the insider GUSTAFSON KURT A sold $33,471. Riga Thomas J also sold $109,578 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares.

Analysts await Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 66,014 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) has declined 23.45% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT; 27/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – ON APRIL 25, ENTERED EIGHTH AMENDMENT,COMMITMENT INCREASE TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENT TO $200 MLN; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING, CO EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A NEW $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys 1.2% Position in Carriage Services; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES ‘B’ RTG, POSITIVE OTLK; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 26/04/2018 – Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Jané Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of the Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; 14/03/2018 Hackney Carriage Imports, a boutique craft beer import company is proud to announce the arrival and release of AMA from Birra A

Analysts await Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CSV’s profit will be $5.82M for 14.51 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Carriage Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15,006 activity.

Bard Associates Inc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. for 139,962 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 192,957 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 0.32% invested in the company for 30,342 shares. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Management Inc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 466,208 shares.