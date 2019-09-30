Morgan Stanley Has Decreased Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holding by $12.71 Million; Miller Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $512,050

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 54.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 124,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 105,989 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85 million, down from 230,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.26. About 264,106 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,529 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 14,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $138.92. About 10.97M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 45,885 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $72.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $375.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 93,368 shares to 164,207 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 22,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.