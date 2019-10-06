Morgan Stanley Has Decreased Its Hurco Companies (HURC) Stake by $358,960; Shares Declined; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Held by Lafayette Investments Inc

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 106.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 2,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,657 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 2,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $384.95. About 750,824 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS lllF Program; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 94.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 10,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 652 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23,000, down from 10,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 11,101 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings, a Maine-based fund reported 1,811 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 14,607 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advisory has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Meridian Management reported 1,460 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Waverton Mgmt Limited holds 235,976 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.49% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 25,381 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Polygon Mngmt stated it has 5,200 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,087 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.15% or 598 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company Limited has 0.55% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,338 shares. 10,185 are held by Lsv Asset. Washington Tru Com, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 23,921 shares. Asset reported 0.45% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated owns 35,159 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $375.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 109,367 shares to 4.64 million shares, valued at $1.25B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 67,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,175 shares, and has risen its stake in American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID).