Morgan Stanley Has Decreased Icf Intl (ICFI) Holding by $10.57 Million as Share Value Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Value Rose While Harber Asset Management Decreased Position by $7.12 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 356,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 3.98 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 80.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 139,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 32,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 171,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.7. About 61,377 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 19,931 shares to 190,935 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 290,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 637,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 78,622 shares to 309,942 shares, valued at $16.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 48,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).