Morgan Stanley Has Cut Its Position in Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) by $498,552 as Share Price Declined; Edgestream Partners LP Stake in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Increased by $1.28 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc (CMCM) by 79.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 83,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.42% . The institutional investor held 21,703 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 104,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Cheetah Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 18,347 shares traded. Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) has declined 60.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCM News: 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Appoints Jie Xiao and Pin Zhoy to Board; 21/05/2018 – Cheetah Mobile 1Q Rev $182.56M; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile: Yuk Keung Ng, Wei Liu, Ke Ding, and Jeffrey Zhaohui Li Resigned From Board; 23/03/2018 – Cheetah Digital Garners Praise in The Relevancy Group’s The Relevancy Ring — ESP Buyer’s Guide 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Appoints Ning Zhang, Tianyang Zhao and Yi Ma to Its Board; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Board Now Consists of Eleven Members, Six of Whom Are Independent; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE INC – LEI WILL REMAIN AS AN ADVISOR TO CHEETAH MOBILE GOING FORWARD; 21/05/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE SEES 2Q REV. $163M TO $172M; 25/04/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Says Jun Lei Tendered His Resignation as Chairman and as a Member of the Board

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 485.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 17,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 20,598 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $73.19. About 54,241 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Life Ins Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 303,997 shares to 729,271 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 65,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Aegon N V (NYSE:AEG).

More notable recent Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cheetah Mobile, Nike, and Canopy Growth Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Cheetah Mobile A Buy Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2017, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cheetah Mobile previews international edition of top-selling CM Translator at Microsoft Build 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheetah Mobile Celebrates Independent Theme Designers at Annual Meetup – PR Newswire” with publication date: January 16, 2018.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q2 Earnings Miss, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brink’s Company (BCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 8,041 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 0.27% or 52,654 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group accumulated 828,810 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 32,500 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 53,331 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Cwm holds 0% or 783 shares in its portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.01% or 71,393 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 7,550 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 18,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Beacon Fincl holds 0.13% or 10,066 shares. Dupont Cap Management accumulated 3,067 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 52,458 shares to 1,115 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (TNA) by 56,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,913 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).